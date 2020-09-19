Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 554.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

BSCN stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

