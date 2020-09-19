IQE (LON:IQE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.17

IQE plc (LON:IQE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.17 and traded as high as $55.00. IQE shares last traded at $54.80, with a volume of 1,880,714 shares.

IQE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered IQE to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on IQE from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 73.50 ($0.96) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on IQE from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price target on IQE from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 80.30 ($1.05).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 45.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.57. The firm has a market cap of $439.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50.

IQE (LON:IQE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX 0.28 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) by GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Sell-side analysts expect that IQE plc will post 400 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

