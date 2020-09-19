Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Receives $11.80 Average PT from Analysts

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRWD shares. ValuEngine lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.47. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.38 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.69% and a net margin of 22.74%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $77,671.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,755.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 17,960,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,225,000 after purchasing an additional 59,796 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,525,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,053,000 after purchasing an additional 78,192 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,379,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 336,441 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 98,558 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

