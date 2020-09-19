iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 248,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 44,784 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 65,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at about $687,000.

INDA opened at $34.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06.

