Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0029 per share by the bank on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This is a boost from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0025.

Itau Unibanco has increased its dividend by 141.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Itau Unibanco has a payout ratio of 8.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itau Unibanco to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.74. Itau Unibanco has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itau Unibanco will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITUB shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Itau Unibanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

