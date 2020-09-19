Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Donald L. Reeves III Sells 246 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 246 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $14,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.79. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.65 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Itron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Itron by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 225,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the second quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITRI. BidaskClub downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Itron from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

