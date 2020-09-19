Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) Receives GBX 328.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 328.17 ($4.29).

IWG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.38) target price (down from GBX 410 ($5.36)) on shares of IWG in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IWG from GBX 238 ($3.11) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IWG to a “sector performer” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on IWG from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 239 ($3.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on IWG from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

IWG opened at GBX 283 ($3.70) on Wednesday. IWG has a 12 month low of GBX 101.15 ($1.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 470.40 ($6.15). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 782.11, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 271.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 251.59.

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

