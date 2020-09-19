Jason Earl Berkey Purchases 1,235 Shares of State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) Stock

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Jason Earl Berkey bought 1,235 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $17,611.10. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 14,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,375.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. State Auto Financial Corp has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.30. State Auto Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $358.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Auto Financial Corp will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in State Auto Financial by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STFC shares. ValuEngine raised State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on State Auto Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

