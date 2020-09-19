Jeffrey Thomas Perez Sells 7,660 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 7,660 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $39,985.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 250,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,640.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $809.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative net margin of 321.21% and a negative return on equity of 105.68%. The business had revenue of $30.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Precigen by 30.7% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 115.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Precigen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Precigen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PGEN. ValuEngine downgraded Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

