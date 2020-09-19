John Abernethy Acquires 64,500 Shares of Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Stock

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) insider John Abernethy bought 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,313.50 ($25,938.21).

John Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clime Investment Management alerts:

On Friday, September 4th, John Abernethy bought 30,000 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.55 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of A$16,410.00 ($11,721.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.01.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. Clime Investment Management’s payout ratio is 285.71%.

Clime Investment Management Company Profile

Clime Investment Management Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. Clime Investment Management Ltd. is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Clime Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.