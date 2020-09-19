Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Short Interest Down 16.8% in August

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,150,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the August 15th total of 13,400,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,863 shares of company stock worth $4,770,306 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $42.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Argus upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.