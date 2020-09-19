Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) CFO David W. Johnson Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $83,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $82.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.44. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.76 and a 52 week high of $97.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.55). Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $138.39 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JOUT shares. BidaskClub cut Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised Johnson Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 64,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 32,858 shares during the last quarter. StackLine Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,514,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,827,000. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

