Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised Jounce Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of JNCE stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $335.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara Gayle Duncan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,366.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,110 shares of company stock valued at $176,378 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $61,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 179.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 147,794 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

