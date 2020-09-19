JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust PLC (JMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:JMF) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.50 ($0.28) per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:JMF opened at GBX 892 ($11.66) on Friday. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 598 ($7.81) and a one year high of GBX 1,430 ($18.69). The company has a market cap of $211.54 million and a PE ratio of -3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 906.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 890.38.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

