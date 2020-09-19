Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 1,000 Shares of Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Stock

Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $20,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,243 shares in the company, valued at $169,311.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALTA opened at $21.67 on Friday. Alterola Biotech Inc has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.18.

Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 million.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alterola Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alterola Biotech stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Alterola Biotech Company Profile

Alterola Biotech, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of nutrition and health chewing gums with natural based ingredients in the United States. Its products under development include appetite suppressors, cholesterol suppressors, antioxidant gums, motion sickness suppressors, and vitamin gums.

