Just Energy Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,825 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 710% compared to the average daily volume of 472 call options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JE. CIBC decreased their target price on Just Energy Group from $0.75 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.29.

JE opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.40. Just Energy Group has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $503.55 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Just Energy Group by 88.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,152,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,008,652 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Just Energy Group by 159.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 591,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Just Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Just Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings.

