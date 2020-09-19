KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Receives $19.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KAR. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Northcoast Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of KAR opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $26.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.47.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.08 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,137,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,285 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,831,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,377,000 after purchasing an additional 184,599 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 43.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,725,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,508,000 after purchasing an additional 821,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,379,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,550,000 after purchasing an additional 105,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,704,000 after buying an additional 64,341 shares in the last quarter.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.