Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Sells C$12,011.35 in Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.41, for a total value of C$12,011.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 724,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,023,434.85.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$1.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.53. Kelt Exploration Ltd has a 52-week low of C$0.67 and a 52-week high of C$5.00. The firm has a market cap of $321.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$45.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration Ltd will post -0.6575155 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on Kelt Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cormark dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.54.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

