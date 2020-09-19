Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$20.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.16. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$10.04 and a 52 week high of C$36.56.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$529.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$763.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.558456 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock acquired 1,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,832.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 195,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,903,196.41.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Keyera from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Keyera from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keyera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.75.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

