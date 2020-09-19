Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 60,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 147,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 727,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,904,000 after acquiring an additional 135,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,155,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

