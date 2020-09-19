Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Kimberly Clark worth $69,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

KMB stock opened at $145.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.10. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.