Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) Insider Giuseppe (Joe) Graziano Purchases 250,000 Shares

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) insider Giuseppe (Joe) Graziano acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$40,750.00 ($29,107.14).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.06.

Kin Mining Company Profile

Kin Mining NL explores for gold and base metal properties in Australia. The company holds interests in six project areas comprising Desdemona, Iron King Group, Murrin Murrin, Redcastle, Mt Flora, and Randwick, which consist of 76 separate mineral tenements within the North-Eastern Goldfields Province of Western Australia covering a combined total area of approximately 300 square kilometers.

