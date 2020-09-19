Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) Director Purchases $107,468.72 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 36,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $107,468.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 35,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $106,050.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 25,412 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $75,219.52.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 25,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $73,750.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 25,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 86,574 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $241,541.46.

On Monday, August 24th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 13,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $35,360.00.

NYSE KFS opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Kingsway Financial Services Inc has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.15.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

