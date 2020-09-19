Kleros Hits Market Capitalization of $46.63 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros token can currently be bought for $0.0844 or 0.00000762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Kleros has a total market cap of $46.63 million and $6.09 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

Particl (PART) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001448 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 552,524,569 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.