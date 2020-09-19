Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Raised to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KHC. DZ Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.15.

KHC stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of -198.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

