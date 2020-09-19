Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Phillip D. Carrai Sells 3,350 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $68,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Phillip D. Carrai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $65,023.50.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $52,762.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $22.26.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, August 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 19.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,732,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,338,000 after acquiring an additional 195,714 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 689,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 123,547 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

