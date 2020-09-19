Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) COO Suma Krishnan Sells 15,952 Shares

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) COO Suma Krishnan sold 15,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $738,577.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,871,629 shares in the company, valued at $86,656,422.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Suma Krishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

On Thursday, September 17th, Suma Krishnan sold 50,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $2,318,500.00.

KRYS opened at $48.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.76. Krystal Biotech Inc has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 51.20, a quick ratio of 51.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.51 million, a P/E ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 26.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 345.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.