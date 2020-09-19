Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Receives $57.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.70 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 196.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 209.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 35.4% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $68.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.45. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $846.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.33 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 183.08% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.