Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 2,370 Shares

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $35,336.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,118,843.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,146 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $108,976.50.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 279 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $4,221.27.

On Friday, September 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 900 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $14,364.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $161,800.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,647 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $40,128.52.

On Friday, August 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 297 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $4,484.70.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 407 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $6,145.70.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,468 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $86,339.72.

On Monday, August 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,877 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $89,271.63.

On Thursday, August 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 100 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $1,480.00.

Legacy Housing stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55. Legacy Housing Corp has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $341.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.32 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Equities analysts expect that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on LEGH shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oak Ridge Financial Services raised shares of Legacy Housing to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 16.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

