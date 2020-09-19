LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) Insider Justin Rose Sells 1,250 Shares

LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) insider Justin Rose sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $16,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,931.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Justin Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, Justin Rose sold 1,250 shares of LifeVantage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $16,575.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Justin Rose sold 1,250 shares of LifeVantage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $16,937.50.

NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $192.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.67. LifeVantage Corp has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $59.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that LifeVantage Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFVN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 32,177 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in LifeVantage in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 545,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 471.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

