Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LLNW. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.98.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $6.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.80 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.72 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sajid Malhotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Disanto sold 4,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $30,893.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 881,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 592,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,030. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,428,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Limelight Networks by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

