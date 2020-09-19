Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook Buys 4,000 Shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $41,480.00.

Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook acquired 10,000 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $103,600.00.

FEIM stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 23.06% and a negative return on equity of 17.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 14.2% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Frequency Electronics by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 550,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

