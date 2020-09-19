Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Downgraded to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $180.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $185.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LOW. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.84.

LOW opened at $160.10 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $171.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

