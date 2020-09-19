MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 2.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $137.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $210,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,924.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $35,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,709 shares of company stock valued at $773,651 over the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 300.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 59,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.