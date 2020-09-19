Martin D. Madaus Sells 1,600 Shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $53,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Martin D. Madaus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $56,128.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $55,872.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Martin D. Madaus sold 3,200 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $105,248.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $50,320.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $42,960.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Martin D. Madaus sold 3,200 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $83,968.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $33.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $964.12 million, a PE ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Quanterix Corp has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $37.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QTRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanterix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Quanterix during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Quanterix by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 32.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

