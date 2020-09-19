McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.79.

In other McKesson news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCK stock opened at $152.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.84 and its 200 day moving average is $145.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

