Megan Faust Sells 4,500 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 20th, Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $59,265.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Megan Faust sold 50,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $770,000.00.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $55,845.00.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amkor Technology by 10.2% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 24,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 24.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 17.2% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

AMKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.04.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

