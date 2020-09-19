Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Major Shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il Buys 146,754 Shares

Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 146,754 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $1,724,359.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $12.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. Merus NV has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). Merus had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 243.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merus NV will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut Merus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Merus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Merus during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Merus by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Merus by 9.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Merus by 68.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,812,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after buying an additional 734,605 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $582,000. 64.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

