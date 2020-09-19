Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) CRO Dino Dimarino Sells 30,000 Shares

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) CRO Dino Dimarino sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total value of $1,421,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 35,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,198.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MIME opened at $46.00 on Friday. Mimecast Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 575.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Mimecast had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MIME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Mimecast to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mimecast from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 31.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

