Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Receives $11.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $112,654.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,034.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 25,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $319,483.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,496.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,813 shares of company stock worth $1,010,938 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 21.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 222,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38,946 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 208.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 236,076 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 17.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

MITK opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The company has a market cap of $521.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.39 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 15.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

