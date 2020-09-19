Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 22,265 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,265 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.14% of Cummins worth $35,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,575,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,508,000 after acquiring an additional 745,256 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 44.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,099,000 after buying an additional 615,357 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 674.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 553,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,984,000 after buying an additional 482,434 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 31.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,104,000 after buying an additional 446,111 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $56,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Melius downgraded shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.35.

NYSE:CMI opened at $211.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $215.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

