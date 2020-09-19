Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $28.84 Million Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 330,462 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of Best Buy worth $28,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Furman sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $611,390.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 831,230 shares of company stock valued at $73,599,179. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.48.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $105.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.65. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $119.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

