Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $35.56 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,104 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $35,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Republic Services by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,876,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,991,000 after buying an additional 515,787 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Republic Services by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,020,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,768,000 after buying an additional 655,789 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,023,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,872,000 after buying an additional 651,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Republic Services by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,022,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,951,000 after buying an additional 350,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Republic Services by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,994,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,629,000 after buying an additional 226,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.07.

NYSE RSG opened at $95.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $7,370,625.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,967,974.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,474,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,358 shares of company stock valued at $13,746,268. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

