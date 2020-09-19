Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $36.27 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $36,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $294.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.27. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $192.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.58.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.