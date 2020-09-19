Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 28,872 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,912 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 28,872 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Electronic Arts worth $36,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 952.6% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 904.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 225.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total transaction of $731,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,253.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total transaction of $264,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,308 shares of company stock worth $43,618,774 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $127.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.52.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $125.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.43 and its 200 day moving average is $122.50. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

