Morgan Stanley Increases PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $13.50

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NYSE:PCG opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. PG&E has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.35. PG&E had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a positive return on equity of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1,515.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,131,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,480,000 after acquiring an additional 107,066,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,250,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,248,000 after purchasing an additional 29,260,854 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its holdings in PG&E by 1,478.1% during the second quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 15,781,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,980,000 after buying an additional 14,781,250 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the second quarter valued at $110,875,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at about $95,518,000. 54.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

