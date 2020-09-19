Morgan Stanley Raises Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $10.25

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $9.50 to $10.25 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Plug Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Plug Power from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Plug Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.03.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 33,333 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $436,995.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,344.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 271,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $3,513,170.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,183.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,694,357 shares of company stock worth $34,279,663. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter worth $122,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 86.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 67.1% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 481,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 193,522 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $9,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.