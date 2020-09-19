Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

LBTYA has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.40 to $36.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $18.00 to $25.70 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $27.45.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 104.07%. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $222,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,858.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,126.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,330,000 shares of company stock worth $29,690,400. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 23.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

