Morris S. Young Sells 5,000 Shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $30,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AXTI stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. AXT Inc has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.38 million, a PE ratio of -77.13 and a beta of 2.03.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXT Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 8.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 123,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AXT by 9.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 4.5% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 729,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AXTI. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.72.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.