M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 11,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTB. ValuEngine lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.39.

MTB stock opened at $101.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $174.00. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

